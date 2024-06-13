Bronx man sentenced for sexually assaulting 2 teens at knifepoint

A young Bronx man has been sentenced to 12 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting two teenagers at knifepoint in 2022, authorities announced Wednesday.

Jaden Stephens, 21, pleaded guilty on June 1 to the attacks on a 19-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx two years ago, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced in a press release.

“The defendant forced himself on the victims at knifepoint and even recorded one of the assaults,” Clark said. “We are thankful the victims came forward and courageously spoke out against their attacker, so we could bring them justice.”

On the night of May 1, 2022, Stephens brandished a knife and stole a 19-year-old man’s phone on Eastchester Road, authorities said. Stephens then forced the man to drop his pants and performed oral sex on him without consent, according to investigators.

When Stephens demanded the 19-year-old victim perform a sex act on him, the man refused, punched Stephens in the face and ran away, police said.

Two weeks later, during the afternoon of May 14, Stephens followed a 14-year-old boy into the Edenwald Houses. In that incident, Stephens approached the boy with a knife, told him to go to the roof and hand over his phone, according to authorities.

Stephens then pulled down the boy’s pants and performed nonconsensual oral sex while recording the act on his own phone, police said. He threatened to post the video online if the boy went to police.

Stephens pleaded guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault.

Bronx Supreme Court Justice Laurence Busching sentenced him to 12 years to life on each count, with the sentences to run concurrently.