Bronx man sentenced for sexually assaulting 2 people, including 14-year-old boy

THE BRONX, NY. (PIX11) — A man who sexually assaulted two people, including a 14-year-old boy, during knifepoint robberies in the Bronx two years ago will spend more than a decade behind bars, authorities said.

Jaden Stephens, 21, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years to life for each incident after pleading guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault in May 2022 attacks, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.

Stephens threatened a 19-year-old man with a knife before stealing his cellphone and performing a sex act on him on Eastchester Road on May 1, 2022, prosecutors said. Stephens then punched the victim when he refused to perform a sex act on him before running off.

Two weeks later, Stephens followed a 14-year-old boy into the Edenwald Houses and forced him up to the roof, where he robbed and sexually assaulted him, prosecutors said. The defendant recorded himself performing a sex act on the teen and threatened to post the video online if he told police, according to authorities.

“The defendant forced himself on the victims at knifepoint and even recorded one of the assaults. We are thankful the victims came forward and courageously spoke out against their attacker, so we could bring them justice,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said in a statement.

