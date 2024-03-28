Bronx man indicted for felony driving while impaired by drugs

Mar. 28—A Bronx man was indicted for felony driving while impaired by drugs by the Delaware County Grand Jury Thursday.

According to a media release from Sheriff Craig DuMond, Davy Reyes, 42, was arrested March 24, after he was involved in an accident. Deputies were called to a possible accident on state Route 206 and Lower Third Brook Road in the town of Walton Sunday. Deputies found a vehicle matching the vehicle's description in the village of Walton and observed the driver cross the center line and not use his turn signal. The vehicle was stopped and Reyes was arrested.

Delaware County District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced in a media release that Reyes was indicted for driving while impaired by drugs, a class E felony, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The indictment alleges that Reyes was driving with his ability impaired by a drug, in the village of Walton, on March 24, and did so knowing that his license was suspended or revoked. Reyes was previously convicted of driving while impaired by drugs in New York County on Aug. 25, 2022.

Reyes is currently remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 cash bail.