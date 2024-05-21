Bronx man facing multiple charges after attempted robbery in Stony Point

A Bronx man is facing multiple charges after attempting to shoot a Stony Point man during a home invasion Monday night.

Stony Point police Lt. Gregory Becker said officers responded to Dickens Street after a 64-year-old man called police and said someone had attempted to shoot him during a home invasion.

Becker said the man told officers that two men wearing ski masks confronted him as he walked into his garage and one of them fired a shot towards the victim.

Becker said an investigation by Stony Point detectives, Town of Haverstraw police, the Rockland County Sheriff's Department and New York State police found a handgun at the scene and connected it to Julian Sanchez, 34, of the Bronx, who was found shortly after fleeing the scene.

Sanchez was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He is currently awaiting arraignment.

Becker said police are still looking for at least one more suspect. Anyone with information about the incident or potential suspects are asked to call the Stony Point Detective Bureau at 845-786-2422.

