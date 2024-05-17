Bronx hit-and-run driver who killed 75-year-old woman charged with homicide

A hit-and-run driver who killed a 75-year-old woman in the Bronx has been charged with homicide, police said Thursday — leading the man behind the wheel to be extradited after he fled the country.

Marck Urena Fernandez, 25, is accused of speeding off after slamming into Martina Sanchez Alcantara on April 12.

The woman was crossing Grand Concourse at E. 164th St. in Concourse when Fernandez, behind the wheel of a Volkswagen sedan, slammed into her just before 5:05 a.m., cops said.

The woman was in the crosswalk and had the right of way when she was struck.

Fernandez took off, leaving the elderly woman in the street, police said.

“He ran over her and left her to die as if she were an animal,” Alcantara’s devastated daughter Gaudy Fonfrias told the Daily News on Thursday. “Her body was broken into a hundred pieces. We couldn’t even recognize her body.”

Medics pronounced Alcantara dead at the scene.

Detectives working on the case called Fonfrias when they located Fernandez, telling her he’d fled to the Dominican Republic.

“The minute he killed her, he flew to the Dominican Republic hours after,” said Fonfrias. “The way he killed her, we couldn’t even have an open casket.

“I still feel terrible,” she added. “Our whole family has been suffering with depression every since.”

Fernandez was extradited back to the city and slapped with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and other charges.

Following an arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court on Thursday, he was held on a $750,000 cash bail or $2.5 million bond, records show.

“In between my pain, I am grateful he got arrested,” said Fonfrias. “I want him to face justice. He must be punished for what he did.”

Before her death, Alcantara lived in the Fordham section of the Bronx.

“Our family will never be the same,” Fonfrias said.