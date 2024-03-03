Bronx fire kills 1, residence used as illegal SRO: officials

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A fire in the Bronx killed one person Friday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Firefighters responded to a fire on 2533 Grand Avenue just after 2 p.m.

It is believed the fire started on the second floor of the building and spread throughout the three-story residential home, officials said.

At least 14 individuals were displaced by the fire and needed temporary lodging. By Friday afternoon the Department of Buildings had gone to assess the structural stability of the residence after the fire.

During the inspection, DOB officials discovered the family home had been illegally converted into 17 rooms and was operating as Single Room Occupancy units. The rooms had been spread across all levels of the house, and rooms extended throughout the cellar and the attic, officials stated.

All residents displaced by the fire have been offered emergency relocation assistance by the American Red Cross.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family, friends, and neighbors of those impacted by the fire on Grand Avenue in the Bronx,” said Regional Communications Manager Frederic Klein. “Red Cross caseworkers will reach out to these residents in coming days to connect them with non-profit and/or government resources to assist with longer-term recovery needs.”

The DOB’s investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023.

