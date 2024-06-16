Bronx crook steals minivan with baby inside, tot later found safe

A Bronx car thief made off with a minivan Sunday — apparently not realizing a 6-month-old baby was sitting inside, sparking a frantic NYPD search, officials said.

The tot was sitting in his car seat in the idling Gold 2000 Chrysler minivan near E. 146th St. and Third Ave. in Mott Haven when the opportunistic crook jumped behind the wheel just before 11:30 a.m., cops said.

The robber sped off in the van with baby in tow.

“Please be on the lookout. New York, we need your help,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry tweeted Sunday.alongside a pic of the adorable missing baby

Two hours later, the NYPD provided an update — the boy was found safe and cops had taken a suspect into custody.

An NYPD spokeswoman said the minivan was found in the 41st Precinct, which covers Hunts Point and Longwood, but didn’t provide more details.

Charges against the suspect were pending.

Police haven’t determined if the person who was supposed to be watching over the boy will also face charges.