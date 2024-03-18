BRANCH COUNTY — A breakup ended with Cameron Martinez arrested Friday and charged in a child pornography investigation by the Michigan State Police Cybercrimes Unit.

MSP said a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children resulted in Google searches that identified Martinez as a suspect.

Michigan State Police

According to the probable cause affidavit, a search warrant executed on Jan. 11 at Martinez's Albers Road home in Bronson found him hiding in the basement.

Trooper Jacob Sherwood said in the affidavit Martinez voluntarily admitted downloading six photos and 23 videos of pre-teen children in sexual acts.

The police report said Martinez admitted he uploaded child sexually abusive material "two or three times" to receive materials from others online.

Martinez told troopers he started searching the internet for child sexually abusive material after a breakup.

Martinez was charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and a single charge of using a computer to commit a crime. All are 10-year felonies.

District Judge Brent Weigle set the bond at $10,000 with a provision not to use computers or connect to the internet. He posted bond.

The court appointed the office of Public Defender to represent Martinez. The office declined to comment.

Martinez was scheduled for a probable cause conference on March 26 with a preliminary exam April 2.

-- Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Bronson man charged in child pornography investigation