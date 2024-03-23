Bronson to hold hearing Monday to seek state grant for trail project

BRONSON — The city of Bronson wants to become the latest in Branch County to develop a non-motorized trail for its residents by developing the former railroad line across the north side of the community.

The city council will hold a special public hearing at 5 p.m. Monday, required to apply for a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant by showing public support.

Bronson City Manager Brandon Mersman and CDEM fellow Patrick Bird will present details of the trail project at Monday's 5 p.m. special city council meeting.

Bronson is asking for $261,000 from the state trust.

City Manager Brandon Mersman said the city will request $278,000 from the Michigan Department of Transportation Alternatives grant.

If the city wins both these grants, the local contribution would be $60,000.

In 2019, Bronson purchased nine-tenths of a mile of Indiana Northeastern's abandoned rail line through the city. Tracks were removed a decade ago.

Here's what the plans include:

The proposed project includes the construction of a 10-foot-wide hot mixed asphalt trail over six inches of aggregate base along the former rail line that runs through the northern portion of the city.

The trail will run through the northern portion of the city from Albers Road to Kiwanis Park, creating pedestrian connectivity that needs improvement in the area.

Kiwanis Park is the eastern end of the proposed trail. It has a community baseball field, playground equipment, picnic areas, pavilions, horseshoe pits, volleyball courts, and Bronson's expanding community garden.

Albers Road sits at the western end of the trail. The trail's Albers Road connection will link the trail with the baseball field complex at St. Mary's School.

Sidewalk enhancements at both ends of the proposed trail will connect trailheads to the residential neighborhoods on Matteson Street, Albers Road, and the city's Central Business District.

The city council approved the trail in 2022 as part of the city recreation Master Plan. A survey found that 95% of the public endorsed the idea, Mersman said.

Mersman said the hearing is important to show local support, even from outside the city, as part of the grant application.

Subscribe Follow this story. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter.

Patrick Bird, Community Economic Development Association of Michigan fellow, said comments are important.

"The city is respectfully requesting comments, suggestions, feedback, and hopeful support for the project," Bird said.

Feedback in the form of email, a letter, or a meeting with staff would be appreciated by Wednesday, March 27, at p.bird@bronson-mi.com.

-- Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Bronson seeks support for trail grant at Monday hearing