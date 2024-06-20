Bronson Fire's satellite station ready for service on Southern Road

GILEAD TWP. — The Bronson Fire Association hosted a blessing of new Tanker 10 Saturday during an open house at the new satellite fire station on Southern Road at Gilead Lake Road.

Pastor Jim Erwin of the Bethel Gilead Community Church blessed Bronson Fire's new Tanker 10 with those attending an open house Saturday at the new satellite fire station on Southern Road.

Fire Chief Scott Wilber explained that the satellite station would cut response time to the southern portion of the six-township district, hopefully saving lives and property.

The association will now consider adding a second satellite station in the north portion of the district to serve Matteson and Batavia townships better.

Wilber explained, "We have one of the largest fire districts in the state of Michigan, 192 square miles." To drive from one corner of the district to the opposite corner takes 40 minutes.

Bronson Fire Chief Scott Wilber explained the benefits of the new satellite fire station which also houses a new Gilead Township Hall.

Plans for the 1,339-square-foot building came together in August last year when four townships agreed to use mainly American Rescue Plan Act money for construction.

Gilead Township will pay 50%, Noble Township 30% Bethel Township 15% and Bronson Township 5% based on the area of each of the four townships within five road miles of the site.

Gilead Township added 901-square-feet on the west end for a new township hall, which cost around $70,000.

The $175,000 total estimated 2,240-square-foot building cost will be well under budget because contractor Dan Hershberger, subcontractors, and volunteer firefighters donated labor.

Final work, including a fire hydrant well, still needs to be completed.

The 20-year-old tanker and a grass fire rig are housed in the new Bronson satellite fire station at Southern and Gilead Lake roads.

The project came together after the department voted in 2022 to replace an aging 20-year-old tanker. The older tanker now serves at the satellite station.

Wilber explained that the older truck is still usable but does not meet national standards for a primary response truck. Used trucks usually become scrap metal.

The old tanker holds 3,500 gallons of water with a pump and a nozzle that one person can operate. "That gives us seven minutes of spraying 500 gallons minute on a fire," Wilber explained.

The chief explained, "By the time the old tanker runs out of water, the Calvary is showing up. It's going to be an absolute game changer," since fires double every 90 seconds.

Fireboard chair Kevin Barnes, the supervisor of Matteson Township, said his township would look for a location for a northern satellite station on M-86.

The land for the Southern Road station came from a $1-a-year lease from the Branch County Road Commission. The site is next to a road commission gravel pit.

The association board would need to develop a plan to equip that station in the future and recruit volunteers who live in that area.

Bronson Fire Association 2024-25 Budget

The association of Bronson, Batavia, Bethel, Gilead, Matteson, and Noble townships, along with the city of Bronson, funds operations. Costs are divided based on the percentage of real and personal property values.

The Bronson Fire Association passed a 2024-25 annual budget of $340,000 last week, up from $329,000 for the current fiscal year.

All the township and city assessments decreased for the new fiscal year except for Batavia, which increased by $14,687.

The Batavia assessment increased because Batavia Township's taxable values increased by $18 million.

This is approximately the taxable value of the new 20-megawatt, 193-acre solar farm now operating on the northwest corner of M-86 and Snow Prairie Road, which went on the tax rolls this year.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Bronson Fire's satellite station ready for service on Southern Road