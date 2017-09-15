Broncos into National Rugby League semis, beat Penrith 13-6

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The Brisbane Broncos advanced to the National Rugby League semifinals with a 13-6 win over Penrith on Friday.

Winger Corey Oates helped the Broncos to 6-0 by halftime with a 50-meter try, then left the field in a medi-cab after colliding with teammate Anthony Milford. Oates did not return to the match and was monitored by doctors for a possible concussion.

The Broncos, who will play Melbourne next weekend, led 12-0 before the Panthers staged a brief comeback, scoring their only try with 20 minutes left.

On Saturday, Parramatta plays North Queensland in the other second-round match, with the winner to play the Sydney Roosters in the other semifinal, also next weekend.

The semifinal winners advance to the grand final at Sydney's Olympic Stadium on Oct. 1.