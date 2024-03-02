Broken stained glass among major damage to former Wagner Ford Road church; man charged

Mar. 1—A man caught early Thursday inside an old church in Harrison Twp. is accused of causing major damage — including breaking out 125-year-old stained glass windows — to one of two apartments.

Kurt Douglas Griggs, 44, of Carlisle, was charged Friday afternoon in Vandalia Municipal Court with felony counts of burglary and vandalism.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded to the residence at 3680 Wagner Ford Road next to Willow View Cemetery after a resident reported seeing a man, later identified as Griggs, throwing bricks at windows, according to an affidavit.

"It was discovered that while inside the residence, Griggs had severely damaged the inside of the residence by breaking windows, equipment, furniture and other property," the affidavit stated.

The residents of the damaged unit were not home at the time of the break-in, deputies said.

According to a GoFundMe account, entire rooms were turned upside down and there is no insurance to cover the damages.

Griggs reportedly admitted that he broke in and damaged the inside, according to court documents.

He is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

In October, Griggs pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor desecration charge involving the Willow View Cemetery next to the former church. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 12 days and 78 days suspended and one year of non-reporting probation. He also was ordered to stay away from the cemetery, to complete outpatient treatment and to commit no further crimes, according to a sentencing document.