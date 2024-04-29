Broken sewer line forces road closure and traffic delays in Bradenton, police say

Part of Ninth Street West in downtown Bradenton is closed to traffic due to a ruptured sewer line, the Bradenton Police Department announced Monday afternoon.

The closed section of Ninth Street West is between Manatee Avenue and Sixth Avenue. As of 12:55 p.m., the Florida Department of Transportation’s traffic maps show traffic delays in the area.

“Repairs are underway, but the roadway may not reopen until tomorrow morning,” police said in an update posted to social media.

Drivers heading south are being redirected onto Manatee Avenue. Drivers heading north are being redirected onto Sixth Avenue. Drivers should expect delays in the downtown Bradenton area while the road is closed.

Further information about the road closure was not immediately available Monday afternoon.