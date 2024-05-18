Broken line of thunderstorms this evening, sunny and dry tomorrow

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Its been a very warm day here in Northeast Wisconsin, with highs into the mid and upper 80s. This very unseasonal warmth has allowed an approaching cold front to spark a line of showers and thunderstorms, with a few of those storms being severe with wind gusts near 60mph and hail around 1in. A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect for Florence, Forest and Langlade Counties until 10pm.

Thankfully, this line will start to break apart into a broken of line of showers and storms as it reaches our area and will start to weaken as well as it loses daytime heating and enters a less then favorable environment. A stronger thunderstorm producing gusty winds and hail cant be ruled out, but the severe risk in our area looks low. The timeframe appears to be anytime before 10pm tonight, after that clouds will clear and temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

Tomorrow is the Cellcom Marathon and its looking to be a beautiful day for it. Expect lots of sunshine with temperatures starts off in the upper 50s when the race begins at 7am. A NE wind 5-10mph will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler into the upper 70s to around 80 for most and low 70s lakeside. Clouds will increase overnight and lows into the mid 50s.

Some unsettled weather is expected with rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected Monday and Tuesday. The details are not concrete yet, but some severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. 1-2″ of rain is on the way for Monday and Tuesday. An isolated rain chance is expected Wednesday before we dry out Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.