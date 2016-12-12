Broken Home: 'Flip or Flop' Hosts Call It Quits, 7 Months After Cops Were Called to Their Home

The couple behind HGTV's hit show Flip or Flop say their marriage, often viewed as a loving union, has collapsed.

The separation comes seven months after a spectacular altercation in which Tarek El Moussa flipped out and police were called to the California home he shares with wife, Christina.

It took 11 deputies and a police helicopter to restore calm to the couple's home in Orange County. Eyewitnesses said Tarek fled the house wielding a semi-automatic rifle. When he surrendered, he told police he just wanted to blow off steam.

No one was charged in the incident.

Following the incident in May, the pair announced they are calling it quits.

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence," a statement said.

Following May’s incident, the couple said they tried to “sort out” their problems and went to therapy, but have since separated to evaluate “the future of our marriage.”

“During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be,” they said in the statement. “We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

They have been married seven years and have two children, Taylor, 6, and Braydon, 1.

