Broken fence has reader wondering who to contact for a fix

Jun. 11—Dear Answer Man: When will the missing section of fence on top of the tall wall by the sidewalk near the Caribou Coffee on Broadway near 16th Street Southeast going to be repaired? — Concerned About the Fall.

Dear Concerned,

As Robert Frost once wrote, "Good fences make good neighbors."

I'm not sure if the poet was talking about that missing section of fence near the south Caribou Coffee or not, but the themes of his poem, " Mending Wall " apply. There's the theme of tension between people, for example. In this case, will that damaged fence be fixed so we don't have to worry about anyone falling into the Caribou parking lot from above?

Perhaps Frost meant something deeper than that.

Anyway, if you're looking for a little backstory, here's what happened. On Dec. 3, 2021, there was a two-vehicle crash near 16th Street and Broadway South . One of the cars went through the fence along the top of the retaining wall, and the car landed upside down on the parking lot below. The driver of the vehicle that went over the retaining wall later died of injuries from the crash.

So, your concerns, Concerned, are certainly justified.

That said, it's not a guardrail, so no one should expect that fence — mended or not — to stop cars from going through and onto the pavement below. But, it should serve as a deterrent from anyone seeking a shortcut to their iced mocha or at least a barrier to prevent pedestrians from wandering off course and over the cliff, as it were.

Anyway, Answer Man sent his minions on the trail of the bigger questions: Whose is responsible for that fence, and when is it going to be fixed?

The fine folks at the city of Rochester said it's not theirs. Megan Moeller, spokeswoman for the city, said, "The city is aware of the missing fence segment. (Community Development) teammates found that there is no violation of zoning or building code; however, attempts have been made to encourage the property owner to repair the fence."

With that, we reached out to the property owners, Lamont Companies, a real estate developer in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Nate Kessler, vice president of operations, said the company is aware of the fence and its need for mending. There's an insurance company that has been less than speedy with the process, Kessler said, and the fence style is no longer manufactured, so they are trying to get a custom order for the replacement, which is where the current holdup is, he said.

"(We're hoping) to have it resolved in the near future," Kessler said.

As Frost might say in this instance, "Good fences make safe pedestrians."

