Broken bathroom fan causes house fire in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A broken bathroom fan caused a home to catch on fire Friday evening in Williamson County, officials said.

According to Williamson County Fire/Rescue, crews were sent to a home in the Grassland area on Friday, May 3 after receiving a 911 call from a homeowner stating that their home was filled with smoke.

Source: Williamson County Fire Rescue

Officials said the downstairs bathroom was on fire when they arrived at the residence. However, the flames were quickly extinguished after a “hand line was pulled.”

The damage was contained to the bathroom, and the homeowners reportedly stayed inside their home once the smoke cleared.

According to fire officials, the cause of the fire was determined to be from a bathroom fan that malfunctioned. The fan reportedly burned through the ceiling, fell into a toilet and continued to burn until it was extinguished.

While at the home, crews said they also checked the residence next door with a thermal imaging camera to ensure the fire didn’t spread. Officials reported no fire extensions were found.

In a post, Williamson County Fire/Rescue thanked Middle Tennessee Electric for making sure the electricity was working properly for the homeowner, and Box 94 for providing rehab services to firefighters who responded to the scene.

