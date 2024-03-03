Brockton's newest steakhouse; police calls to Brockton schools: 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON − Brockton has a new tropical steakhouse serving up crème brûlée, dessert cocktails and seafood.

"Vibrant flavors of the Caribbean” and the “succulent tenderness of prime-cut steak” have fallen in love in a secret harmony on the east side of Brockton. Sunrise Steakhouse is unlike your average American steakhouse. You can get a sense of a tropical beach vacation right in the comfort of your hometown. The new restaurant officially opened in Brockton Jan. 20, to give residents a fine dining experience without a super long drive to the “nearest major city.”

Sunrise Steakhouse owner Ruben Pierre shows off a dish at the new restaurant on Centre Street in Brockton on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. The restaurant offers a "fusion of Haitian flavors and cuisine with a mixture of the traditional American fine dining steakhouse," he said.

The Brockton Police Department received roughly 1,100 calls from schools across the district requesting help with a wide range of incidents during the 2022-2023 school year, said Police Chief Brenda Perez at Tuesday’s School Committee meeting. Perez said that more than 80 of those calls came from Brockton High School, where staff have said violent fights break out daily in the halls and some students verbally and physically abuse faculty, among other safety and security issues.

Brockton Police Chief Brenda Perez updated the Brockton School Committee on safety and security protocols and infrastructure inside Brockton High School at its meeting on Feb. 27.

New details have emerged regarding the fatal fire that occurred over the weekend in Middleboro, which claimed the life of a 12-year-old Middleboro middle schooler. Jasmine Lane was identified as the victim. WCVB reported that Jasmine and her three sisters were being cared for by their grandmother, who suffered serious burns during the fire. Jasmine’s parents were away about to travel on a Caribbean cruise when the fire occurred. They were able to get back to Middleboro on Monday.

Jasmine Lane, 12, died in a house fire in Middleboro on Pearl Street on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Sometimes it takes a second effort. Doesn't the Oliver Ames High boys basketball team know all about that. The Tigers spent the school day Monday at Bristol County Superior Court receiving a court injunction stating the team will retain its No. 32 seed in the Division 2 state tournament after an asterisk was put next to its name at the final power rankings' release, saying 'Did not enter tournament.' The MIAA said in a press release that Oliver Ames, despite qualifying for it, "failed to complete the entry process into the boys' basketball state tournament" due to not submitting an entry form by the Feb. 16 deadline. So, of course, Oliver Ames won a game that almost wasn't – Wednesday's Division 2 preliminary game against No. 33 Norwood – on a second-chance opportunity.

Oliver Ames' Jefferson Smock and Norwood's Joey Manning were going hard at each other under the boards all night in a tight ballgame on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024

If you've driven by the RK Center plaza on Route 44 in Raynham, then you've probably seen the Home Goods sign, indicating the popular chain is coming to town. The store, located on South Street West off Route 44, will be in that plaza, right next door to Burlington Coat Factory. Home Goods is known for its discounted, off-price, designer home products, such as kitchenware and appliances, tableware, various non-perishable food products, furniture, bedding and towels and assorted home décor.

Home Goods will be opening this spring in Raynham, to be located at in the RK Center Plaza, off Route 44 and South Street West in the building that used to be Bed Bath & Beyond, seen here on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

