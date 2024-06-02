Brockton's JJ's Caffe; Campello apartment building: 5 top stories last week

BROCKTON − Brockton High School students were ready for the red carpet as they headed off to their senior prom at Gillette Stadium.

The East Bridgewater Police Department is requesting the public’s help in making World War II veteran Edgar "Eddie" Guaraldi's 100th birthday a special occasion. Here's how you can help.

Residents opposed to another hotel being built on Lake Nippenicket in Bridgewater held up signs in protest..The proposal at immediate issue is a five-story, 100-room hotel for a parcel between Lakeshore Center and a nearby warehouse. What to know about the hotel.

A Campello tow yard could become 94 affordable apartments. The industrial area in and around the Lynch's Towing yard, across from Keith Park, would be transformed into a five-story block of apartments with ground-floor retail.

Brockton's beloved JJ's Caffe is officially closed. What restaurant will replace it?

The beloved breakfast spot known for its hash bombs and crème brûlée French toast has officially closed permanently. It’s a “sad day” according to Facebook users from Brockton as the sign for a new restaurant takes the place of JJ’s Caffe located at 610 N. Main St. in Brockton.

Owner Nelson Fernandes of JJ's Caffe, 610 North Main St., Brockton, holds up a savory, healthy option from the iconic eatery's new menu on Friday, July 1, 2022.

A Campello tow yard could become 94 affordable apartments

In a project that has been in the works since at least 2019, the industrial area in and around the Lynch's Towing yard, across from Keith Park, would be transformed into a five-story block of apartments with ground-floor retail. It's the first project in the city's Campello Transit-Oriented Development Residential District. In February, developers and the city held a ceremonial groundbreaking. It would be called 1200 Montello.

A rendering of 1200 Montello, an affordable housing and retail building to be sited at the Lynch's Towing yard. This shows plans as of March 2022.

Send a card to this WWII veteran from East Bridgewater on his 100th birthday. Here's how

The East Bridgewater Police Department is requesting the public’s help in making World War II veteran Edgar "Eddie)" Guaraldi's 100th birthday a special occasion. “Eddie will be turning 100 years old on June 29th, and we are asking EVERYONE to please send him a birthday card to let him know how much he is loved and appreciated and thank him for his service,” the East Bridgewater police wrote in a post on Facebook. According to police, Guaraldi is a WWII veteran who landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day, liberated the Buchenwald concentration camp and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Here's how to send cards.

WWII veteran Edgar (Eddie) Guaraldi will turn 100 on June 29, 2024.

Middleboro barbershop thrives despite launching during COVID, eyes second location

One local man decided to start a business during COVID and took a giant leap of faith despite people telling him not to, leading him to launch Dustin's Barbershop in Middleboro. Life has had many twists and turns for Dustin Travis, who always dreamt of being a boss without limitations.After attending Rob Roy Academy in 2012, Travis found his calling and decided to take it to the next level, which led him to open a barbershop inside a gym.

Dustin Travis, owner of Dustin's Barbershop in Middleboro, cuts the hair of customer Ruben Lacerda on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

5-story hotel at center of Lake Nippenicket development battle in Bridgewater. What to know

Residents opposed to another hotel being built on Lake Nippenicket in Bridgewater held up signs in protest. The standout last week, conducted along Route 104, is the latest in decades of advocacy against further development. The proposal at immediate issue is a five-story, 100-room hotel for a parcel between Lakeshore Center and a nearby warehouse. In January, the town's Planning Board approved the site plan.

Mark Linde and Jean DiBattista of Bridgewater lead the protest procession to Route 104 in Bridgewater near Lake Nippenicket on Monday, May 20, 2024, in opposition to a planned five-story lakeside hotel.

