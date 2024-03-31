Brockton's new apartment building; Bridgewater State QB has NFL arm: Top stories last week

BROCKTON − A tour of downtown's tallest building offered a glimpse of the transit-oriented future that city leaders have been working to make real. The 8-story edifice is now The Anglim, a 55-unit apartment building.. How much is the rent?

A 56-year-old Taunton woman has been criminally charged with physically abusing three preschool students at a Bridgewater elementary school she taught at, according to prosecutors.

The company that runs Brockton's Good Samaritan Medical Center and other hard-pressed community hospitals aims to sell its physician practice. What's the impact if Steward sells doctors group?

A Brockton man's blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit when he caused a deadly crash that claimed the life of 24-year-old Ashley Cardoso of Brockton, the Plymouth County District Attorney's office said.

In case you missed it, here are five of the top stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area.

'Dump' to 'gorgeous' apartments — See inside redo of downtown Brockton's tallest building

On a clear day, Brockton's newest apartment building boasts Boston skyline views. Tuesday was cloudy. But a tour of downtown's tallest building did offer a glimpse of the transit-oriented future that city leaders have been working to make real. "Today is an historic day in the city of Brockton," Mayor Robert F. Sullivan told a crowd of about 70 developers, bankers, construction bosses, politicians and media at the ribbon cutting for 93 Centre St. The 8-story edifice known to many Brocktonians as the old Furniture Building is now The Anglim, a 55-unit apartment building.

Video of new apartments: Walk inside The Anglim and see the views

The ribbon cutting for the renovated "Furniture Building" at 93 Centre St. in downtown Brockton, anchored by Concord Square Planning & Development President Ted Carman, left, with scissors, and Mayor Robert Sullivan, right with scissors, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Bridgewater State QB James Cahoon is 'a small-town kid' with 'an NFL arm'

When James Cahoon finished his career with the Bridgewater State University football team, he wasn't sure if he'd lace up his cleats again. Then one thing led to another. Cahoon competed at the FCS Bowl and the Podyum All-Star Bowl in Daytona Beach, Florida in December, and the NFL dream of this Division 3 quarterback began to prosper. Cahoon was one of 10 quarterbacks to compete at the FCS Bowl, which his designed to "give NFL/CFL scouts a chance to view and get to know some of the best players from smaller schools over the bowl weekend," the organization's website says.

Video of Cahoon at Pro Day: VIDEO: Bridgewater State quarterback James Cahoon throws in front of NFL scouts at Pro Day

WORCESTER - Bridgewater State’s James Cahoon runs through drills during NFL Pro Day at College of the Holy Cross Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Preschool teacher from Taunton charged with physically abusing 3 Bridgewater students

A 56-year-old Taunton woman has been criminally charged with physically abusing three preschool students at a Bridgewater elementary school she taught at, prosecutors said. Kathryn A. Rosseau pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Brockton District Court to three counts of assault and battery on a person with intellectual disabilities. Rosseau, a teacher of 18 years who was most recently serving as a special education preschool teacher at the Bridgewater elementary school, has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Open house at the new George H. Mitchell Elementary School in Bridgewater on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

What's impact on Brockton, Taunton, Fall River patients if Steward sells doctors group?

The company that runs Brockton's Good Samaritan Medical Center and other hard-pressed community hospitals, including Saint Anne's in Fall River and Morton in Taunton, aims to sell its physician practice. In a Tuesday regulatory filing, Steward Health Care revealed plans to sell Stewardship Health to Optum, an arm of UnitedHealth Group. If approved, the sale could generate cash for Steward, a private, for-profit company that has been behind on rent and payments to vendors. It isn't clear what impact the change of hands would have on patients. Massachusetts' representatives in Washington were quick to question the sale.

Good Sam staff report supply shortage: 'I could not even take care of a wound dressing': Good Sam staff report supply shortages

Steward's financial crisis: Governor blasts Steward's handling of financial crisis, wants them to hand over hospitals

Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton is seen here on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

West Bridgewater students ready to dance the night away at Senior Ball

West Bridgewater Middle-Senior High School students attended a pre-prom gathering at a home on Fieldstone Terrace to take photographs before heading to the Senior Ball at Lebaron Hills Country Club in Lakeville. Family and friends took photos while students showed off their attire.

West Bridgewater Middle-Senior High School students attended a pre-prom gathering at a home on Fieldstone Terrace to take photographs before heading to the Senior Ball at Lebaron Hills Country Club in Lakeville on Friday, March 22, 2024.

