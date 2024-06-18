Here are Brockton and Taunton-area police, fire business numbers amid statewide 911 outage
People who need emergency services are being urged to call their local police or fire department business lines as Massachusetts experiences a "major" statewide 911 outage.
No timeline has yet been given for when the system might be restored.
Here are the local police and fire numbers for communities in the Brockton and Taunton areas:
Berkley
Police: 508-822-7040
Fire: 508-822-7516
Bridgewater
Police: 508-697-6118
Fire: 508-697-0900
Brockton
Police: 508-941-0200
Fire: 508-583-2323
Dighton
Police: 508-669-6711
Fire: 508-669-6611
East Bridgewater
Police: 508-378-7223
Fire: 508-378-2071
Easton
Police: 508-230-3322
Fire: 508-230-0750
Raynham
Police: 508-824-2716
Fire: 508-824-2713
Stoughton
Police: 781-344-2424
Fire: 781-344-3170
Taunton
Police: 508-823-5000
Fire: 508-824-4022
West Bridgewater
Police: 508-586-2525
Fire: 508-586-3232
