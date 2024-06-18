Here are Brockton and Taunton-area police, fire business numbers amid statewide 911 outage

People who need emergency services are being urged to call their local police or fire department business lines as Massachusetts experiences a "major" statewide 911 outage.

No timeline has yet been given for when the system might be restored.

Here are the local police and fire numbers for communities in the Brockton and Taunton areas:

Berkley

Police: 508-822-7040

Fire: 508-822-7516

Bridgewater

Police: 508-697-6118

Fire: 508-697-0900

Brockton

Police: 508-941-0200

Fire: 508-583-2323

Dighton

Police: 508-669-6711

Fire: 508-669-6611

East Bridgewater

Police: 508-378-7223

Fire: 508-378-2071

Easton

Police: 508-230-3322

Fire: 508-230-0750

Raynham

Police: 508-824-2716

Fire: 508-824-2713

Stoughton

Police: 781-344-2424

Fire: 781-344-3170

Taunton

Police: 508-823-5000

Fire: 508-824-4022

West Bridgewater

Police: 508-586-2525

Fire: 508-586-3232

