Brockton officials investigating discovery of ‘a list’ of school members names at East Middle School

The Brockton Public Schools and police, are actively investigating an incident following the discovery of a list containing names of members of the school community at a middle school on Tuesday.

According to the school, the list was turned in to administrators at East Middle School, prompting immediate action by school officials and law enforcement.

“The student who created the list has been identified and school staff and police are investigating to determine what additional interventions, including disciplinary action, may be needed,” said a spokesperson for Brockton Public Schools.

Authorities said there is not believed to be any danger to students or staff resulting from this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

