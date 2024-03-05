Brockton man charged with assault to murder in shooting outside restaurant

A 30-year-old Brockton man was arrested in connection to the shooting that injured one man outside a Brockton restaurant in the early morning hours of Friday, March 1, police spokesperson Darren Duarte said.

The shooting occurred after a fight broke out outside the Brockton Cafe Bar and Grill on Main Street at the same time the restaurant was hosting a karaoke night.

Restaurant manager Darice Veiga, whose parents also own the establishment, said the incident was unrelated to the restaurant.

A 36-year-old Brockton man was injured in the shooting but made his way to the hospital in stable condition, said Duarte.

Brockton police have made an arrest in the shooting outside 426 Main St. on Friday, March 1, 2024.

According to Duarte, Vincent Wadlington Jr. was arrested later that afternoon and is being charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault to murder, said Duarte.

It is unclear what the fight that prompted the shooting was about and police have not publicly announced any motives.

Brockton police detectives are still investigating the incident, according to Duarte.

