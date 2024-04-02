Brockton man accused of shooting, killing brother on Easter Sunday arrested in Maine

A man suspected of a deadly Easter Sunday shooting was captured in another state less than 24 hours after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.

Jeremiah Abreu, 20, who allegedly fatally shot his brother, 27-year-old Sedrick Abreu, early Sunday morning on Hoover Avenue in Brockton, will be charged with his brothers death after being arrested in Maine, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, U.S. Marshals and Maine State Police found Jeremiah Abreu leaving a home in Lewiston, Maine and arrested him without incident.

Two other men, Sirick Amado, 24, and Antonio Dejesus, 26, were also arrested and charged with accessory to Sedrick Abreu’s homicide on Sunday.

According to Brockton Police, officers responding to 36 Hoover Avenue around 2:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired found Sedrick Abreu suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Amado and Dejesus were taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant later that day.

On Monday, the Plymouth County DA’s Office announced an arrest warrant for Jeremiah Abreu.

He will be arraigned on a murder charge in Brockton District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

