Brockton man accused of murdering older brother held without bail. What happened in court

BROCKTON — The Brockton man accused of fatally shooting his older brother was ordered held without bail in Brockton District Court Thursday, according to reporting by WCVB.

Jeremiah Abreu, 20, of Brockton, was arraigned in Brockton District Court on Thursday, April 11 on charges of murder, carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm without a license in connection with the March 31 shooting of his 27-year-old brother, Sedrick Abreu.

After a two-day search, officials in Maine located and arrested Jeremiah Abreu in Lewiston, Maine, where he fled after the shooting, officials said. He was extradited back to Massachusetts last Wednesday, April 10.

Surveillance footage implicated Jeremiah Abreu in the deadly March 31 shooting, Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said at his arraignment on Thursday, WCVB reported.

Jeremiah Abreu, 20, of Brockton, who is accused of fatally shooting his older brother, Sedrick Abreu, 27, was arraigned in Brockton District Court on Thursday April 11, 2024.

During the arraignment, Sprague said surveillance video collected from the scene shows another brother of the victim’s, Sirick Amado, hand Jeremiah a gun. He can then be seen running into the family’s house, located on Hoover Avenue in Brockton.

"As he turns around, he's immediately making a motion which appears to be wrapping the firearm," Sprague said of Jeremiah on the surveillance video. "He then goes inside the house, where it's alleged that he stands at the bottom of the stairs — his brother Sedrick's room is at the top of the stairs. The door opened, he fires into that room at his brother, shooting and killing him."

In a separate surveillance video, prosecutors say Jeremiah can be seen exiting the house and giving what appears to be a gun to the victim’s “best friend” Antonio Dejesus, of Taunton, who places the weapon in the trunk of his red Dodge Durango. To this day, the weapon has not been recovered.

Antonio Dejesus, 26, and Sirick Amado, 24 the defendants in a murder that took place this past Sunday, March 31, 2024, stand behind the screen during arraignment in Brockton district court on Monday, April 1, 2024. On the far left is defense attorney Lauren Baker for Dejesus, and on the far right is defense attorney Elliot Levine for Amado.

Amado and Dejesus were arrested and charged with accessory to homicide on April 1. On Thursday, April 4, Judge Michael Vitali set bail for Amado and Dejesus at $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

Amado’s defense attorney Elliot Levine argued that in the police report, it only says it "appeared" to be a gun in the surveillance video.

“We haven’t seen the video. One can assume it’s not clear what, if anything, he handed to the alleged shooter,” Levine said.

What was the motive?

Prosecutors and police have not announced what might have motivated Jeremiah to harm his brother. According to Sprague, the family had been celebrating their grandmother’s birthday when the two brothers got into a verbal argument.

"What started as a verbal argument with his brother, Sedrick Abreu, turned physical. The two were pulled apart," she said.

It is unclear what the argument was about.

Jeremiah Abreu is scheduled to appear in Brockton District Court again on May 6.

