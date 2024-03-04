Brockton High staff member injured breaking up student fight, officials say

BROCKTON − Police are investigating after a staff member was allegedly injured Monday while trying to break up a fight among students at Brockton High School.

Enterprise media partner WCVB-TV reported that "police are investigating after a fight among students at the high school" Monday resulted in an injury to a staff member.

Police and the district confirmed the incident, WCVB reported.

"No identifying information was available about the staff member or the students who were allegedly involved," WCVB reported.

"A Brockton High School staff member was evaluated by the nurse and sent home this morning after suffering an injury resulting from a physical altercation between students. The students involved will face discipline in accordance with district policy and procedures," a Brockton Public Schools spokesperson wrote in a statement to WCVB.

Brockton was thrust into the national spotlight after four Brockton School Committee members set off a firestorm by requesting National Guard soldiers be deployed in the highs school and School Committee member Tony Rodrigues appeared on the FOX Business channel to discuss the situation.

The four members of the Brockton School Committee asked Mayor Robert Sullivan to consider contacting Gov. Maura Healey to ask her to temporarily send National Guard soldiers to Brockton High School "to prevent a potential tragedy." The committee members — Joyce Asack, Tony Rodrigues, Claudio Gomes and Ana Oliver — sent a letter to Sullivan formally requesting that he ask Healey to deploy Massachusetts National Guard soldiers to the school "to assist in restoring order, ensuring the safety of all individuals on the school premises, and implementing measures to address the root causes of the issues we are facing."

Healy declined the National Guard request but said the state will fully fund a safety and security audit for all Brockton Public Schools.

