Brock Turner's mugshot used to illustrate definition of 'rape' in criminal justice textbook

Brock Turner was sentenced to six months in jail in controversial circumstances

The mugshot of Brock Turner, the student who was convicted of sexual assault and served half of a six-month sentence, has appeared in a criminal justice textbook in a reference to “rape”.

The former Stanford University student was released from jail a year ago after serving three months. At the time, there was intense criticism of what was considered a lenient sentence, handed to him by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky.

Many claimed that Turner was treated in such a way because he attended an elite university. The case was also notable for the powerful victim impact statement read out in court, detailing the impact the January 2015 attack had on her.

Brock Turner, the former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, leaves the Santa Clara County Jail in San Jose, California, U.S. September 2, 2016. (Reuters)

It has now been reported that Turner, who was initially indicted for rape but charged and convicted of sexual assault, has appeared in a college textbook - his face next to an entry and a definition of “rape”.

The Daily Dot said that the entry was spotted by Washington State University student Hannah Kendall Shuman, who shared a photo of the entry on Facebook.

The textbook, Introduction to Criminal Justice, second edition, by Callie Marie Rennsion, shows the Stanford swimmer-turned mugshot next to an entry that defines rape.

After describing the attack Turner carried out on the female student, who was unconscious, the entry says that many were shocked by the length of sentence the 22-year served.

“Others who are more familiar with the way sexual violence has been handled in the criminal justice system are shocked that he was found guilty and served any time at all,” it adds.

In her statement, the victim of the 2015 attack spoke to Turner directly.

“Every day, I have to relearn that I am not fragile; I am capable; I am wholesome; I am not just the livid victim,” she wrote.

“Your life is not over. You have decades of years ahead to rewrite your story."

She added: “But right now, you do not get to shrug your shoulders and be confused anymore. You have been convicted of violating me intentionally, forcibly, sexually, with malicious intent.”

