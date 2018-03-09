Broadway Star Ruthie Ann Miles Out Of ICU After Crash That Killed Her 4-Year-Old Daughter

Watch Entertainment Tonight on Yahoo View.

Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, who goes by the stage name Ruthie Ann Miles, is out of intensive care and healing after being injured in a car crash that killed her 4-year-old daughter.

The pregnant Broadway star and her daughter, Abigail Blumenstein, were two of five pedestrians hit on a corner in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, on Monday when a car ran a red light and plowed into a crowd of people. Miles’ pregnancy appears to be unharmed.

A 46-year-old man and another woman, Lauren Lew, a friend of Miles, were also injured in the crash. Lew’s 1-year-old son, Joshua, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car’s driver, 44-year-old Dorothy Bruns, reportedly told police she has medical issues. She has not been charged.

A message posted to Miles’ Twitter account updated fans on her health status.

“By all accounts it is a miracle our second child is unharmed,” the statement read. “Please continue to pray for the Lew and the Blumenstein families as we process the unthinkable and lay our grief in the loving arms of Jesus.”

Miles took home the 2015 Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in the revival of “The King & I.” The Broadway community tweeted messages of love and support for the longtime performer.

A GoFundMe page set up in her honor has raised nearly $400,000 ― greatly surpassing its goal of $5,000. A fundraiser set up for Lew has raised more than $200,000.