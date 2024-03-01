Broadway’s ‘Beetlejuice,’ Tina Turner and Michael Jackson tributes coming to Miami

Broadway’s hottest shows — from jazzy musicals to celebrity tributes — are coming to South Florida and Miami for the first time.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts announced its 2024-2025 season today, including iconic musical-turned-movie “Mamma Mia!” and movie-turned-musical “Beetlejuice.” The six-show lineup mostly features South Florida and Miami premieres, along with the return of “Chicago.”

The season begins in December with the South Florida premiere of “Some Like It Hot,” a jazzy, tap-dancing, high-kicking musical set in Prohibition-era Chicago. (Not to be confused with the other jazzy musical set in Chicago.) In the show, two musicians have to flee the city after witnessing a mob hit.

The original Broadway company of “Some Like It Hot” performing the musical.

The new year brings the Miami premiere of “TINA - The Tina Turner Musical,” about the late queen of rock n’ roll herself. In February comes “Mamma Mia!,” the jukebox musical based on ABBA’s songs. Set on a Greek island, a bride tries to find out which of her mom’s ex-lovers is her father. (But who needs a paternity test when you got the power of song and dance?)

In the spring is the South Florida premiere of “MJ The Musical,” centered around Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour. The musical, created by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, has won four Tony awards. In April, the ridiculously popular “Beetlejuice” makes its Miami debut. The musical is based on the Tim Burton film, about a weird teenager named Lydia who meets a recently deceased couple and a demon who can’t say his own name.

Roman Banks as Michael Jackson on the first national tour of “MJ The Musical.”

Broadway in Miami 2024-2025 Season

Dec. 3-8: “Some Like It Hot”

Jan. 14-19: “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical”

Feb. 18-23: “Mamma Mia!”

March 18-23: “MJ The Musical”

April 29 - May 4: “Beetlejuice”

June 17-22: “Chicago”

Elesha Paul Moses as Tina Turner in “TINA The Tina Turner Musical.”

Season ticket packages are on sale, with prices ranging from $230 to $910 for all six shows. Tickets are available online or by calling the Arsht Center box office at 305-949-6722 or the season ticket holder hotline at 800-939-8587.

This story was produced with financial support from individuals and Berkowitz Contemporary Arts in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners, as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The Miami Herald maintains full editorial control of this work.