Broadway at the Beach is SC’s number one tourist destination. But what about locals?

Broadway at the Beach is one of Myrtle Beach’s main draws in terms of visitors.

Opened in 1995, Broadway at the Beach overflows with guests during the summer, the center’s seasonal boom period. Mikael Mkhoyan owns Sports Fanatics and Hat Fanatic at Broadway at the Beach, and he said his store’s peak season is around spring break and June through August.

He added that July accounts for 20 percent of his business at Broadway at the Beach, and the summer season, when tourists typically make impulsive purchases, equates to 45-50 percent.

“I get thrilled when it’s an impulse buy. You talk to people, and they weren’t planning to buy, but they’re tourists. They are here to have fun,” Mkhoyan said. “They are here to spend their money. Who gets it? Nobody knows.”

Fellow shop owners and managers at Broadway at the Beach, whom The Sun News also spoke to, agreed that the summer and spring were the peak times at the complex. Indeed, Broadway at the Beach’s traffic is similar to a bell curve, , where aside from a few other weeks, non-summer and spring break months are considerably quieter.

While Myrtle Beach residents might not dislike Broadway at the Beach—or view it favorably—it’s clear that locals do not make up Broadway at the Beach’s primary customer base.

Indeed, most locals seem to go elsewhere with their shopping needs. In addition to his Broadway at the Beach shops, Mkhoyan also has sports memorabilia locations at Tanger Outlets 17 and Barefoot Landing, which typically attract more locals than Broadway at the Beach, although both attract vacationers.

This reliance on tourists also makes Broadway at the Beach susceptible to a slowdown in the vacation economy. If vacationers stop visiting as their consumer tastes change, that too could pose a problem. However, a remedy would be to draw in more locals. Scott Smith is an associate professor at the University of South Carolina’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, studying revenue management and pricing in the hospitality industry. For him, the peak season is not the key to success.

“I always tell people it’s easy to make money in the summer when everyone wants to be there, but how are you making money in October and September when demand falls off?” Smith asked in an interview with The Sun News. “The key to profitability is to make sure you’re addressing slow periods.”

Smith added that places like Broadway at the Beach can attract more locals by hosting events tailored to them, such as art galleries or events regarding craft beer. Broadway at the Beach already hosts events and has a history of holding outings during slower months, also known as shoulder season.

Live music is also a way to attract locals, and Broadway at the Beach’s restaurant, The Hangout, has a stage for live music. For Smith, hosting live music and bands would also benefit all of the surrounding businesses at Broadway at the Beach.

“You’ve got to draw, and then the people come,” Smith said. “They spend money in the shops and the restaurants, and there you go, you’ve got your locals out.”





According to a property brochure published by Broadway at the Beach’s owner, Burroughs & Chapin, the retail, restaurant, and entertainment center attracts more visitors than Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Its attendance is comparable to Magic Kingdom Park, according to the brochure.

The Sun News does not know when the brochure was published or if it is still accurate, as Burroughs & Chapin has declined repeated interview requests from The Sun News.