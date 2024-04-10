Broadband providers begin providing new comparison labels

TechCrunch

The idea is to introduce how other fashion items may complement their current wardrobe. To do so, "shop the look" will include interactive hotspots that, when tapped, will reveal similar items and outfit inspirations, with the resulting looks including both preowned and luxury items that match the user's personal style. The feature is powered by eBay.ai, and was developed in collaboration with the company's Responsible AI team and RAI Principles, eBay notes.