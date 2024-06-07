Broad support for abortion, marijuana amendments, Fox News Florida poll shows

A new Fox News poll shows broad support in Florida for proposed constitutional amendments on the 2024 ballot allowing recreational marijuana and protecting access to abortion.

Of the more than 1,000 voters surveyed in early June, 66% were in support of the pot measure (Amendment 3) and 69% favorable of the abortion one (Amendment 4).

Amendments need no less than 60% statewide approval to pass.

The Fox News results, released Thursday, are notable in more ways than one.

They show Florida may be more politically competitive than thought, with President Joe Biden only down four percentage points to former President Donald Trump in Florida for the upcoming election, which is within the margin of error.

But the Fox News poll shows Trump's lead grows to 7% when multiple third-party candidates are considered.

Biden's average deficit from various polls is more than 9%, according to RealClearPolitics. Trump beat Biden in the Sunshine State by nearly 3.5 points in 2020.

"Still, while it is not widely considered a battleground state this election cycle, the survey shows President Joe Biden within striking distance," Fox News wrote.

The results on the amendments, meanwhile, are less tight than others recently conducted.

An April USA TODAY/Ipsos poll had both falling short. A Florida Chamber of Commerce survey weeks later had the marijuana measure barely failing and the abortion one barely passing.

The Fox News survey, which was conducted by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research, shows half of Republicans in support of the abortion amendment and 57% in favor of the marijuana one.

Meantime, more than three quarters of Democrats favor the marijuana measure and 92% like the abortion amendment, the poll says.

Independents also supported both, with 68% in favor of abortion protections and 71% for allowing "adult-use" pot.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is opposed to both amendments. But the Fox News poll says he has less support than them. Those surveyed gave him an approval rating of 52%, which is down from previous years.

Dig deeper

∎ The topline for the poll is here and the crosstabs are here.

Douglas Soule

