Britt Reid was quietly released hours before public was notified, Missouri DOC confirmed

Former Chiefs assistant Britt Reid was quietly released Friday at 10:40 a.m., hours before his commutation became public knowledge. He is currently under parole supervision, the Missouri Department of Corrections told the Star Monday.

It was announced Friday that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson commuted Reid’s sentence after he was convicted of driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that severely injured a 5-year-old girl. What wasn’t known at the time was that he was also released that same day. He will be under house arrest until Oct. 31, 2025, according to Parson’s office.

The 38-year-old son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid pleaded guilty to a single felony offense in the Feb. 4, 2021 crash.

The family of Ariel Young leave the Jackson County Courthouse after Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison for driving while intoxicated and causing a 2021 crash that severely injured a 5-year-old Ariel.

Ariel Young, who was 5 years old at the time, was a passenger in one of two vehicles that Britt Reid’s pickup slammed into on the side of the entrance ramp along Interstate 435, near the team’s practice facility.

Tom Porto, an attorney for the family said, “The family is disgusted, I am disgusted, and I believe that the majority of the people in the state of Missouri are disgusted by the governor’s actions. If you drink and drive and you put a little girl in a coma, you should have to serve the entire sentence that a judge of this state gave you,” he said.

Porto also provided a statement from Ariel’s mother, Felicia Miller, who asked, “How would the governor feel if this was his daughter?”“ It seems the laws don’t apply equally to the haves and have nots. The haves get favors. The have nots serve their sentence.”

Prosecutors said Britt Reid was driving 83 mph two seconds before the collision and had a serum blood alcohol content of 0.113 about two hours after the crash. The legal limit is 0.08, according to Missouri law.

In a statement Friday, Jonathan Shiflett, a spokesperson for Parson’s office said, “Mr. Reid has completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses.”

Ariel was in a coma for 11 days. In November 2022, Reid was sentenced to three years in prison.

The Star’s Katie Moore and Jonathan Shorman contributed reporting to this story.