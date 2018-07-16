Britney Spears Releases Trailer For 'Prerogative,' A Gender-Neutral Fragrance

Britney Spears has unveiled a few teaser trailers for her new fragrance line,

Britney Spears has unveiled a few teaser trailers for her new fragrance line, “Prerogative.”

“A fragrance for all,” reads one of the captions for the saucy videos.

The pop star’s trailers feature a plethora of leather, TV screens and touching of an unknown man. It’s pure Britney.

Many have interpreted the tagline, “a fragrance for all,” as it being the “Make Me...” singer’s first perfume geared toward a gender-neutral audience. Fans had this to say about it:

queen of destroying the gender binary https://t.co/Qz2Ei7qpOp — berney (@lotuseatur) July 16, 2018

gender neutral fragrance?! @shadowonthewaII our coin️️️BRITNEYS POCKET https://t.co/8lI2ujmKNY — ashley LOVES camila • 6 (@kissofcabello) July 16, 2018

FINALLY, DECADES LATER WE GET A UNISEX FRAGRANCE. YES LORDT. AND WHAT KIND OF ICONIC & FLAWLESS VISUALS?!?! Latexney, ha comeback! Oops is SHOOK, Dominatrixney snappedT. The fact I'm meeting her in mere weeks and Legend is serving this level of slay, I'm DEAD. https://t.co/zajFHxG688 — Jaymie Gill (@JaymieGill) July 16, 2018

Well we know what every #gay bar in the world is gonna smell like from now on... https://t.co/Uy7IfpmoNt — Jesse Reynolds (@ifyouseekjesse) July 16, 2018

Queen of inclusivity and breaking gender roles/norms!!! https://t.co/Jrq6AE7Tu0 — jess ᘛ⁐̤ᕐᐷ (@eessica) July 16, 2018

Spears has been releasing perfumes since September 2004, when she endorsed Curious.