British support for Israel ‘not unconditional’, says Lord Cameron

The UK’s support for Israel is not unconditional, the Foreign Secretary has suggested as he expressed grave fears for civilians in Gaza.

Six months on from the Hamas attack which sparked the bombardment of Gaza, further protests in Tel Aviv on Saturday night showed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing mounting domestic pressure while American and British leaders continued a chorus of international outrage over the killing of aid workers.

David Cameron on Sunday reiterated his belief that Israel had a right to defend itself but issued a warning that its defence forces must comply with international law.

‘‘Of course our backing is not unconditional: we expect such a proud and successful democracy to abide by international humanitarian law, even when challenged in this way,’’ Lord Cameron wrote in the Sunday Times.

Israelis are divided on the approach by Mr Netanyahu and his government. On Saturday night, relatives of people kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7 joined demonstrations across Israel to call for the Prime Minister to resign and for the government to reach a deal on the return of hostages.

The protests erupted hours after the IDF confirmed it had retrieved the body of hostage Elad Katzir, who was believed to have been killed by Islamic Jihad in January after months in captivity.

“He could have been saved if a deal had happened in time,” Mr Katzir’s sister Carmit said in a statement. “Our leadership is cowardly and driven by political considerations, and that is why (a deal) did not happen.”

Overseas, anger at Israel’s military approach rose last week when it was revealed the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) had killed seven charity workers – including British men John Chapman, James Henderson and James Kirby – who were in Gaza to deliver World Central Kitchen (WCK) meal packages to the thousands of people facing starvation.

‘‘The tragic and avoidable killing of the World Central Kitchen aid workers was a terrible reminder of the cost of the Gaza conflict,’’ Lord Cameron said.

‘‘On this occasion, there is no doubt where the blame lies: Israel’s inquiry has already enumerated the inadequate processes and the unacceptable conduct of the IDF personnel involved. This must never happen again.’’

Aid pledge amid questions over UK arms sales

The Foreign Secretary also said the UK continued to ‘‘push as hard as we can’’ to get food and humanitarian supplies to civilians trapped in the conflict zone.

Warning that a famine in Gaza would be catastrophic, Lord Cameron announced a £9.7 million package from the UK to support a planned maritime corridor from Cyprus. A Royal Navy ship was also being dispatched to the eastern Mediterranean.

‘‘But aid will not make a difference unless it can be properly distributed. Guaranteed deconfliction for aid convoys and other humanitarian work is essential,’’ he said.

‘‘We are pushing for a representative of humanitarian organisations to have a seat in Cogat, the Israeli body which handles these issues in Gaza.’’

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office is continuing to weigh up legal advice about whether Israel is failing to show a strong enough commitment to humanitarian law.

More than 600 lawyers and academics last week signed a letter warning that the Government is breaching international law by continuing to arm Israel.

But a former Attorney General has told The Telegraph that an arms embargo on Israel would “risk international confidence” in the UK as an export partner.

Those calling on Britain to stop selling weapons to Israel are “virtue signalling”, according to Sir Michael Ellis MP, who has argued that an arms embargo would be the “wrong step – strategically, economically and morally”.

The UK supplies far more arms to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and many other “non-democracies”, he wrote in The Telegraph, arguing: “How could we justify continued sales to Qatar, which actually harbours Hamas’ leaders, while refusing to supply arms to Israel as it fights terrorists?”

In the US, more than three dozen congressional Democrats, including key Biden ally Nancy Pelosi, wrote to the president on Saturday to urge a halt to weapons transfers to Israel.

“In light of the recent strike against aid workers and the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis, we believe it is unjustifiable to approve these weapons transfers,” the letter, signed by 40 lawmakers, said.

