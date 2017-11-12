British skier Ryding leads season-opening World Cup slalom

Britain's Dave Ryding speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom in Levi, Finland, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

LEVI, Finland (AP) — British skier Dave Ryding posted the fastest time in the first run of the season-opening World Cup slalom on Sunday.

Ryding clocked 50.29 seconds to lead Felix Neureuther of Germany by 0.14 and Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway by 0.18.

Marcel Hirscher was 0.46 behind in fourth spot in an unexpected appearance just 87 days after breaking his left ankle. The Austrian six-time overall champion only resumed training earlier this week.

Ryding is yet to win a World Cup race. He also led after the first run of the slalom in Kitzbuehel in January before finishing runner-up to Hirscher.

The race in Finnish Lapland is the first of the Olympic season after a giant slalom in Austria was canceled because of bad weather two weeks ago.