British Polar explorer Ben Saunders echoes Shackleton as he abandons quest to cross South Pole unassisted

The British Polar explorer Ben Saunders gave up his quest to cross the South Pole echoing Sir Ernest Shackleton’s words that it was better to return home as a ‘live donkey’ than a ‘dead lion’.

Mr Saunders, 40, was forced to abandon his mission to cross Antarctica unassisted after ‘ferocious’ weather conditions left him without enough food to complete his journey.

He had attempted the trek in memory of his friend Lieutenant Colonel Henry Worsley, who died on an expedition to traverse the Antarctic alone last year.

Mr Saunders aimed to spend 65 days travelling more than 1,000 miles across Antarctica, but was forced to cancel the trip when he arrived at the South Pole on Thursday, after 52 days.

Ben Saunders with his fiancée, Pip Harrison

He had just 13 days of food for the remainder of the expedition, which he expected to last a minimum of 17 days if conditions were perfect.

Mr Saunders said he had made a promise to Lt Col Worsley that he would ‘get home in one piece,’ and writing on his blog after abandoning the trek, he referenced Shackleton’s renowned retort after giving up his own attempt to reach the pole in 1909.

"Are you a lion or a donkey?" his wife Emily asked him on hearing of the failure. "Better a live donkey than a dead lion," Shackleton replied.

Sir Ernest Shackleton

Speaking of his own defeat, Mr Saunders said: “I type this with bittersweet feelings. This is a high-stakes, high-consequence environment and, paradoxically, one where prudence often trumps derring-do and bravado, as Shackleton summed up in his line about lions and donkeys.

“Standing here with less food for the remainder of my journey than I’d planned, with a safety margin that I felt was too slim, I have decided this time to end my expedition at the Pole.

"I made a promise to Henry to get home in one piece. As much as I am determined to finish this trip for him, I need to make my decision based on safety and not let my own determination cloud my judgment.

"I don't think Henry would be telling me to go for it given my concerns about the diminished safety margin. It feels like the most respectful thing I can do after Henry's fate is to be prudent and safe."

Henry Worsley, who died trying to make the same voyage as his friend Ben Saunders