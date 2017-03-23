British parliament attack: The victims

The victims included a woman in her mid-40s and a man in his 50s (AFP Photo/Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS)

London (AFP) - Three people were killed in the London terror attack outside the Houses of Parliament -- two members of the public and a police officer.

Police said 40 were injured after the attacker ploughed a car along a pavement on a bridge before stabbing the police officer outside the parliament.

Here is what we know about the victims so far.

- Police officer

The police officer killed has been named as 48-year-old Keith Palmer, a husband and father who was part of the parliamentary protection force.

Tributes have poured in from across the country for Palmer, who was unarmed and was stabbed to death just inside the vehicle entrance gates to parliament.

Palmer had been in the police for 15 years.

He previously served in the British army alongside James Cleverly, now a Conservative MP, who tweeted: "A lovely man, a friend. I'm heartbroken."

- Female pedestrian -

British police said one of the victims run down and killed by the attacker was a woman in her mid-40s.

According to a Spanish diplomatic source, she had a Spanish mother but was a British citizen.

Media reports said she was a 43 year-old mother of two and taught Spanish in London.

In the hours after the attack sowed confusion on heavily-trafficked Westminster Bridge, Colleen Anderson, a junior doctor at the nearby St Thomas' Hospital, said she had confirmed the death of a woman at the scene.

"She was under the wheel of a bus," she said, without explaining how the victim came to be under the bus.

- Male pedestrian -

British police said the third victim was a man in his mid-50s but provided no further details.

- Injured -

Westminster Bridge is a busy tourist spot with its views of parliament's Big Ben clock tower, and the injured included several foreigners.

Police said 29 of around 40 people wounded were treated in hospital. Seven remained in a "critical condition" on Thursday.

Three French pupils on a school trip to London were among those hurt, including two who suffered broken bones but were not reported to be in life-threatening condition.

The teenagers are from a high school in Concarneau, in the western Brittany region, and were joined by their families on Wednesday evening.

Five South Korean tourists -- four women and a man in their 50s and 60s -- were also wounded after being knocked to the ground by people trying to flee as the assailant mowed down pedestrians in a car, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

A woman with serious injuries was rescued from the River Thames near Westminster Bridge after the attack. No mention was made of her name or nationality.

Other casualties include a Portuguese man, a Chinese person and two Romanians, authorities in their respective countries confirmed.