British makers of sparkling wine are ‘sick’ of their product being compared with champagne

British producers of sparkling wine say they are “sick” of their product always being compared with champagne.

The homegrown fresh and fruity style of bubbly has for years been referred to as a variant of the French regional wine.

But as the UK’s domestic sparkling wine becomes more established, leading industry figures have had enough of the comparison.

Luke Spalding, the general manager of Everflyht, a sparkling wine vineyard in Sussex, spoke at an event in London earlier this month organised by Wines of Great Britain, the national association for the English and Welsh wine industry.

He told the audience: “I am sick and tired of people comparing us [English sparkling] to champagne. There has to be a new conversation about English wine.”

Speaking to The Telegraph, Mr Spalding said the champagne comparison may have been helpful during the early fledgling days of British wine, but that it is now time to move on.

He said: “A lot of English producers have historically talked about chalk soils akin to champagne – particularly when we were a very young wine-producing region.

“We needed something to get consumers talking and tasting – and comparing ourselves to champagne did this.”

‘England is in its own category now’

Mr Spalding added: “I don’t think that we need this tactic any more, because I believe England is its own category now.

“Yes, we produce sparkling wine in the traditional method, but we also have many other styles of wine that make up the English category – both still and sparkling wine.

“Look at the growing number of vineyards in Essex and Suffolk producing amazing wines.

“Sussex, you can say, is the home of English sparkling wine, with Nyetimber and Ridgeview pioneering the English sparkling wine category.

“And yes, there is some chalk that is similar to that in Normandy and some areas of Champagne, but there is also a lot of clay, loam and green sand across the South East [of England].”

The comments come as consumers increasingly turn to the domestic product.

Retail sales of English sparkling wine grew by 16 per cent last year, while champagne sales fell by 9 per cent over the same period, according to Nielsen data.

‘Unique and high-quality product’

Sam Linter, the director of wine at Plumpton College in East Sussex, which offers viticulture degree courses and apprenticeships and produces 40,000 bottles of still and sparkling wines per year at its 25-acre vineyard, said teaching had moved away from the predictable comparisons.

She said: “It’s time to stop comparing English sparkling wine to champagne because English sparkling wine is proving itself to be a unique and high-quality product in its own right.

“English and Welsh sparkling wines have garnered international recognition and accolades, paving the way for its establishment as a stand-alone category.”

Ms Linter added: “At Plumpton College we have trained many of the UK’s wine-makers and by moving away from direct comparisons with champagne, we can celebrate their individuality and the excellence of English and Welsh sparkling wine, allowing them to shine on their own merits and carving out a place in the global wine market.

“This shift in perspective also opens up opportunities for consumers and industry professionals to appreciate and embrace the diversity and richness of the world of sparkling wines.”

‘Frustration surrounding comparisons’

James Lambert, the managing director and wine-maker at Lyme Bay Winery, located in Devon’s Axe Valley, said there was “a frustration surrounding the comparisons of English and Welsh sparkling wines with champagne”.

He said: “We are keen to move beyond the obvious parallels and instead draw attention to the differences in tradition, climate, soil and other environmental factors that have shaped the UK and the Champagne region’s viticultural practices and the resulting wine styles.

“Understanding and appreciating these distinctions is essential for cultivating a more nuanced understanding and admiration for English and Welsh sparkling wine and their distinctive contributions to the global wine market.”

