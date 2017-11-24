British Black Friday Was Once Again A Wonderfully Civilized Occasion

Shoppers in Britain appear to be shunning the chaos of Black Friday. Again.

There were sedate scenes outside many stores across the country on Friday morning, with videos and photographs showing a distinct lack of lines, violent brawls, wrestling over bargains or police involvement.

BBC journalist Kate West shared this clip of just one person waiting outside a store in Manchester:

Aaaaaand it's open for Black Friday. The one keen guy 10 seconds in pic.twitter.com/py5bKw7olT — Kate West (@Katewest0) November 24, 2017

Another BBC reporter, Frankie McCamley, shared a similar clip from the Currys PC World electrical store in Oxford Street, London.

It’s usually one of the country’s busiest retail areas, but not this morning:

Outside the nearby John Lewis department store, the queues were similarly small and orderly before opening:

Oxford Street has been incredibly quiet for #BlackFriday this morning but there are now some customers queueing outside John Lewis pic.twitter.com/HpyklBPiYe — Vincent McAviney (@Vinny_LBC) November 24, 2017

Photographs taken by Barcroft Images showed how uncharacteristically quiet Oxford Street was in the early hours:

