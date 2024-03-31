British-American actor and star of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Chance Perdomo dies aged 27

British-American actor Chance Perdomo has died in a motorbike accident aged 27, his publicist has announced.

He is best known for Netflix horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and BBC Three drama Killed by My Debt - for which he was nominated for a Bafta.

A statement, shared with CBS, read: "His insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him. His warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest.”

No further details of the accident or cause of death have yet been made public. It is not clear when or where the crash occurred.

Born in 1996 in Los Angeles, Perdomo grew up in Southampton and studied law after leaving school but was cast in CBBC series Hetty Feather to begin his acting career.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina saw him named among the Breakthrough Brits at the 2019 Baftas. At that same event he was also up for Best Actor for Killed by My Debt - a true story about a motorcycle courier in London who took his own life.

Perdomo has also been cast in Gen V and the trilogy After We Fell, After Ever Happy and After Everything.

Producers of Gen V shared a statement on Twitter which read: “For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.

“Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”