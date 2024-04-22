Britain's Sunak to make inaugural visit to Berlin on Wednesday

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during an Illegal Migration Operations Committee meeting in Downing Street, London. Sunak will urge peers to back his Rwanda plan ahead of crunch votes on the legislation aimed at making the plan to send asylum seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda legally watertight. Toby Melville/PA Wire/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to receive British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for talks in Berlin on Wednesday.

The topics of the meeting at the Chancellery will include mutual relations, the Russian war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said.

This will be Sunak's inaugural visit to Berlin. The conservative leader has been in power since October 2022.

Most recently, he had left foreign policy almost entirely to his Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

Sunak's Conservative Party is well behind the Social Democratic Labour Party in all polls and, as things stand, would lose the government after the general election planned for this year.