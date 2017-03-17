British PM Theresa May attacks 'obsessive' Scottish nationalists

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May attacked the Scottish government's "obsessive" pursuit of independence Friday as she sought to rally her party faithful ahead of starting Brexit.

May's eight-month political honeymoon abruptly ended this week when Scotland launched a fresh breakaway bid, while her government was also forced into a humiliating budget U-turn.

But she drew cheers from her Conservative party conference when she promised that plans were on track to start leaving the European Union within two weeks -- and promised to fight for a "brighter future" for the country as a whole.

In a speech in Cardiff, she defended the "precious, precious union" of England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales -- and condemned the "divisive and obsessive nationalism" of the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) in Edinburgh.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday announced plans for a second referendum on independence by early 2019, warning Scotland did not want to leave the EU, particularly its single market.

"It is now clear that using Brexit as the pretext to engineer a second independence referendum has been the SNP's sole objective ever since last June" when Britons voted to leave the EU, May told activists.

Scotland's move has left the prime minister fighting on two fronts as she prepares to trigger the Article 50 process, which involves two years of negotiations to leave the EU, by the end of March.

SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson also took a combative tone as he addressed his party's conference in Aberdeen earlier Friday, accusing May of "arrogance" in trying to block the independence vote.

On Thursday, May said "now is not the time" for a vote, less than three years after Scots rejected independence in a 2014 referendum, arguing that Britain must focus on Brexit.

Robertson retorted: "Let there be no doubt, Scotland will have its referendum and the people of this country will have their choice... they will not be denied their say."

- 'Weaker position' -

May also used her speech to set out her "Plan for Britain" after Brexit, to improve the opportunities of ordinary people, particularly through education, to control immigration and forge new trade ties around the world.

The centre-right Conservatives are ahead by as much as 19 points in some opinion polls, but much of the lead is because of a weak Labour opposition.

May has only a slim majority in the House of Commons, and the risks were laid bare on Wednesday when her government abandoned a key measure from last week's budget under pressure from Tory MPs.

"Theresa May's position as prime minister is far weaker than the opinion polls suggest," said Tony Travers, a politics professor at the London School of Economics.

The U-turn over a planned increase in income tax for the self-employed prompted speculation of a rift between May and her finance minister, Philip Hammond, as well as questions over their competence.

"If the Tories can mess up a budget, how will they handle Brexit?" asked a lead article in the weekly conservative magazine The Spectator.

- 'She can do it' -

Over the next two years, May hopes to extricate Britain from 44 years of EU membership and negotiate a new trade agreement with the other 27 nations.

The inevitable compromises ahead could widen the Conservatives' splits over Europe -- and Travers warned that rebels may feel emboldened by the budget row.

EU leaders, who are determined that any final Brexit deal should discourage other countries from leaving, may also take heart.

But activists in Cardiff welcomed May's speech, particularly its emphasis Britain's unity -- and expressed impatience to get the Brexit talks started.

"We have a strong negotiating hand, we've got clear priorities and I think we can get what we want," said Lewis Nicholas, a young Welsh delegate.

"And if we don't, we can walk away with no deal."

Cecilia Kadiri, an activist from London, added: "I think she will be successful, I think she can do it because she's quite level-headed."