'Britain's loneliest dog' is desperate for a home

Bentley is a Great Dane-greyhound cross and has lived at the rescue centre since 2017

A dog from a rescue centre in Bourne has been described as the "loneliest dog in Britain" after being there for seven years.

Bentley has been at Three Counties Rescue Centre since February 2017.

Gyll Mauchline, founder of the Three Counties Dog Rescue she would be “over the moon” if he found a home.

The centre has said it was looking for a retired person to adopt him.

'People just pass him by' Ms Mauchline said

According to Ms Mauchline, Bentley arrived at the centre with a few behavioural issues such as biting the lead.

But now the team at the centre said it had transformed Bentley.

“He has a lovely temperament with people.

“Over the years he has calmed down which has made him more suitable to be homed,” Ms Mauchline added.

Simon Glenn-Sanderson describes Bentley as 'Britain's loneliest dog'

Simon Glenn-Sanderson, 67, has volunteered at the centre for 12 years.

He said Bentley had never had a home:

“Other dogs have come and gone, but Bentley has just stayed.

“He is Britain’s loneliest dog, as no one comes to see him.”

According to the centre, Bentley enjoys long walks and a good sleep

The centre have said it was looking for a certain type of person to adopt Bentley.

“He is a big dog so he is not suited for people with children.

“Therefore we are looking for early retired people.

Although he looks big he is quite the couch potato,” Ms Mauchline said.

Related links