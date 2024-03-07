Britain's Cameron urges delivery of long-range weapons to Ukraine

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron speaks at a press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Not Pictured) during the second German-British Strategy Dialogue at the Foreign Ministry. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has strongly advocated the delivery of long-range weapons to Ukraine during a visit to Berlin on Thursday.

"When it comes to the long range weapons I can only speak for Britains experience of how effective these weapons have been in helping Ukraine to fight of this illegal aggression," he said after meeting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin.

Storm Shadow cruise missiles are among the weapons that Britain is supplying to Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, however, refuses to provide the lober-range Taurus cruise missiles by the German Armed Forces because he fears that Germany could become involved in the war.

Cameron firmly opposed the theory that the delivery of new weapons systems could lead to a widening of the war. "At every stage it has been said, if you give anti tank weapons to Ukraine, that is escalation. No it wasn't. If you give tanks to Ukraine, that is escalation. No it wasn't. If you give long range artillery or long range fires to Ukraine, that's escalation. No it isn't," Cameron said.

"If what you are doing is helping a country defend itself from illegal and completely unjustified aggression then there should be nothing to stop you helping that country to recover its territory," Cameron continued.

"As long as we are not in a situation, where a nato soldier is killing a russian soldier, we are not causing escalation. we are allowing Ukraine to defend itself."