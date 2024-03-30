Britain’s war on landlords won’t end until they’re all annihilated

It was finally a small victory – the first piece of good news that the 2.7 million people who rent out a property to supplement their income or pension have had in a long time.

This week, after a backlash from Tory MPs, the Government opened the door to concessions on the long-delayed Renters Reform Bill that would potentially allow landlords to retain some control over their properties.

Apparently, there may be some review of the ban on “no-fault” evictions, allowing landlords to take back possession of their property if they need to, and a shift on the ability of tenants to end contracts early, especially for student properties where lots of people are often sharing a house for a short-period of time.

We will see what finally emerges, or whether the bill even gets passed at all given the short amount of time Rishi Sunak’s increasingly miserable administration has left in office.

But let’s not kid ourselves. In a country that refuses to build any new homes, and where net migration remains at record levels, the war on anyone who rents out property is not going to end. Quite the opposite: it’s only going to intensify. From price controls, to compulsory purchases, to higher taxes, this is not going to stop – perhaps until landlords are completely wiped out.

There are already plenty of signs of where the next wave of attacks will come from. In Scotland, where a rent cap has already caused chaos in the market, the SNP is now doubling down on its failed policy, with proposals for a draconian five-year ban on all rent increases. If that happens, the real cost of renting will decline year-on-year even with only moderate rates of inflation.

In London, the Labour mayor Sadiq Khan is planning to buy up 10,000 properties to turn them into social housing, even though that will only worsen the shortages in the private sector. Once that gets underway, it would hardly be a great surprise if the mayor embarked on compulsory purchases, with prices set by an “independent” tribunal, if landlords turn out to be reluctant to sell at what City Hall thinks is the right price.

Think tanks are dreaming up imaginative new plans for extra taxes on landlords, such as imposing National Insurance on rental income (because after all, it is surely “unfair” that they don’t pay it when ordinary employees do).

Or they could be forced to pay council tax instead of the tenant (even though they don’t get a vote in local elections). And Scotland, again, is paving the way for yet more restrictions, such as forcing landlords to accept pets on their property.

Step-by-step, “ownership” in any meaningful sense of the word is being eroded, until landlords are left with just the obligations that come with a property, but none of the rights.

Anyone who thinks that the tax rises and regulations of the last 10 years were as far as the state could go is kidding themselves. Like kulaks in Soviet Russia, in a falling economy even modest wealth makes you a target for retribution.

The dismal reality is that, right now, if governments want to help those who do not currently own property, there is nowhere else for them to go than to target those who do. After all, we are still nowhere even close to building enough new homes.

The estate agency Savills reported in February that the the delivery of new homes fell by 9pc in 2023 compared to the year before, with only 231,000 properties completed. The annualised rate of completions has now been falling for five consecutive quarters.

At the same time, the number of planning consents for new homes has fallen to its lowest level in more than a decade, with consent for only 235,000 properties granted during the whole of 2023.

Given that there is typically a 10pc attrition rate – that is properties for which consent is granted that don’t actually get built for one reason or another – it is now very possible that delivery will fall below the 200,000 level over the next couple of years.

It is certainly not going to increase. After all, no one can build a house without permission.

And yet, just as there is no sign that building will increase, there is also no sign that immigration will come back under control any time soon. With net arrivals running at 700,000 or more a year, you hardly need a doctorate in economics to figure out that demand is far outstripping supply.

The UK would have to double the number of houses it is building, and sustain that figure for a decade at least, to bring any semblance of balance back into the market. So long as that persists, all we can do is argue more and more furiously about how to divide up the existing pie.

Like First World War generals launching one failed offensive after another, the leaders of the great war on landlords don’t seem in the least bit worried that their strategy is not working. They blindly assume that “one more heave” will bring them victory, and vindicate all the losses along the way.

At some point, the UK will have to figure out that we need lower immigration and a lot more home building, or some combination of the two to fix the housing crisis. Until that happens, however, the war on landlords is only going to become more and more bitter.

