Britain, US to duel in team competition in London

LONDON (AP) — Britain will take on the United States in a nine-event track competition at the Olympic Stadium next year.

Organizers say many leading athletes will take part in a competition called "The Meet," which will be "a blend of running, jumping, hurdles and relay events." They didn't disclose specific names or the exact format for the meeting, which is scheduled for July 21.

The U.S. team won 10 golds and finished at the top of the medals table at the world championships, which took place this month at the Olympic Stadium. Britain was in sixth place, helped by four medals in the relays on the final two days.