Northern Irish parties fail to solve spat in time

Northern Ireland's parties have abandoned talks to form a power-sharing government before Monday's deadline (AFP Photo/Paul FAITH)

Belfast (AFP) - Northern Ireland's squabbling parties have abandoned talks to form a power-sharing government before Monday's deadline to resolve their bitter political differences.

The main two parties in the British province said no deal would be reached by the 4:00pm (1500 GMT) cut-off, following a snap election triggered by the bad blood between them.

James Brokenshire, Britain's Northern Ireland minister, must decide what to do next, with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Fein unable to work together.

He has three options: set a new talks deadline, call a fresh election, or suspend devolution and return administration of the province fully to the UK government.

"The talks have failed," said DUP leader Arlene Foster, who was first minister in the outgoing government.

"We were willing to form an executive today but Sinn Fein have walked away.

"There wasn't a spirit of compromise to get back into the executive."

- McGuinness funeral handshake -

Northern Ireland Assembly speaker Robin Newton confirmed no deal was reached and matters were now in Brokenshire's hands.

"The deadline required by the Northern Ireland Act 1998 for the appointment of ministers will not be met. The implications of that are now for others to consider," he said in a statement.

Sinn Fein's terminally-ill deputy first minister Martin McGuinness resigned in January, citing Foster's handling of a bungled green energy scheme.

That brought down the executive and prompted a snap election on March 2.

Socialists Sinn Fein, representing Catholic Irish nationalists, gained ground. However, the conservative DUP, representing pro-British Protestants, narrowly remained the largest party in the 90-seat assembly.

Foster and Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Fein's leader in Northern Ireland, shook hands at McGuinness's funeral on Thursday, triggering hope of a deal.

In his eulogy, former US president Bill Clinton urged both sides to "finish the work of peace" in Northern Ireland.

"The only way a lasting peace can ever take hold and endure is if those who have legitimate, legitimate griefs on both sides embrace the future together," he said.

But O'Neill and party president Gerry Adams felt the DUP had not gone far enough to accommodate a bolstered Sinn Fein's demands.

"The talks process has run its course. Sinn Fein will not be supporting nominations for speaker or the executive," O'Neill said Sunday.

- Brexit backdrop -

Nationalist newspaper The Irish News called Monday for further talks.

"It is better for them to get it right late, than to abandon the talks on time," it said.

"Failure for these talks is simply not an option."

The News Letter, a unionist newspaper, said full government from London was preferable to hurried concessions to Sinn Fein's current demands.

"It is essential that Sinn Fein's disgraceful, deliberately destabilising conduct is not rewarded," it said.

The crisis comes two days before British Prime Minister Theresa May is due to give Brussels formal notification of the UK's intention to leave the European Union.

While the United Kingdom as a whole voted to leave the EU, a majority in Northern Ireland wanted the UK to stay in.

There are concerns in Northern Ireland about the impact Brexit might have on the open border with the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state.

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator wrote in the Financial Times newspaper on Monday: "We will not stand for anything that weakens dialogue and peace in Northern Ireland."