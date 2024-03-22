Britain is selling students worthless degrees – and a lifetime of debt

Many UK students are drifting into a lifetime of high taxation without being properly informed of the costs and likely benefits of their chosen degree.

At the same time, many universities are treating UK students as low-paying consumers, with little or no thought to their, or the country’s, real educational needs. What is going on?

Student loans are relatively new to the UK – about 25 years old – and despite the worthy 2019 Augar Report on Post-18 education and funding, it seems that the whole loans system (indeed the whole higher education system) has not been fundamentally reviewed or reassessed during this period.

While the Student Loans Company – the ‘quango’ which administers the taxpayer-funded loans – was founded in 1989, its early incarnation was to make modest loans for student maintenance costs. There were no student fees for university education then, so no loans were needed to cover that.

Tuition fees were introduced for degree-level courses beginning after September 1998; they were set at £1,000 per annum. At the same time a new concept was introduced – to little contemporary fanfare – the ‘Income Contingent Repayment (ICR)’.

The idea of ICR was to ensure that graduates would only have to repay their student loan when they could afford to, and indeed to make repayments proportionate to their means.

While this thinking seems reasonable, it is at odds with standard loan conditions imposed by commercial lenders – banks and building societies.

The loans made by the Student Loans Company also had two additional features absent in private sector loans. First, they were written-off after a fixed period of time, whether or not they had been repaid; second, the interest was based on “inflation plus”, so the loans were, in effect, index-linked.

This meant that, unlike for example mortgages, where borrowers would benefit from the erosion of the real value of the debt over time, graduating students were stuck with a loan that would not on its own go down in real value – in fact it would go up (the “plus”).

While the loans started at £1,000 a year to match the fees, in September 2006 fees went up to £3,000, and so did the loans.

Fees and loans then rose with inflation until September 2012, when fees jumped to £9,000, and so did the loans.

Despite minor changes, this is essentially where the fees cap and annual loan size is today (it is actually £9,250).

Many university courses are four years now. So four-year students can emerge with (4 x £9,250) a £37,000 fees debt, and many students also borrow, and on the same terms, money for maintenance. Maintenance loans vary in size depending on parental income and other need measures, but range from around £4,000 to £13,000 per year.

Assuming middle-level parental income, a typical student might be able to borrow another £6,000 a year. So a four-year student would emerge with debt of £61,000; a three-year student, £46,000.

Setting aside the details, once a student with a loan starts work at a salary greater than £25,000, he or she will pay an additional 9pc of their salary to repay the loan. The size of the loan, and the amount of interest, is immaterial to this calculation.

So a new graduate earning more than £25,000 (that’s most of them) will pay 37pc of their marginal salary to the Government (20pc income tax; 8pc national insurance; 9pc student loan).

Given that most of these students start with nothing (no property, no savings, few material possessions), this is a very high burden to impose on our brightest and best.

So UK student loans are not really a loan, they are more like a graduate tax. The loans are a 9pc cost on graduate salaries over £25,000, they are collected at source by HM Revenue and Customs, and new loans are now payable for 40 years after the degree is completed.

If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it’s probably a duck – in this case a graduate tax.

The only non-tax characteristic is that it’s regressive, unlike the mainstream tax system which is progressive.

It’s regressive because high-flying graduates can pay off their loan before they are written off at 40 years – so the “tax” stops, and the graduate’s marginal tax rate falls by 9pc.

Everyone else (and that’s forecast to be about 70pc of each cohort) will repay the loan (i.e. pay the tax) for most of their careers.

Recent changes in the rules may reduce that figure, but still leave the poorest graduates with a 40-year additional tax burden.

However, a more fundamental question needs to be asked: is an unlimited supply of undergraduate places and matching student loans supplying the UK workforce with motivated, well-trained workers fit for purpose?

Almost all employers of young workers, including young graduates, will say “no”. Universities have proliferated since the reform of higher education funding (essentially lifting the cap on student numbers), but £9,250 a year is much lower than the cost of properly educating a student through an undergraduate course – particularly a science course.

Hence the quality of education has suffered alarmingly, and indeed the educational cachet of holding a degree has been correspondingly diluted as the numbers have soared to more than half the cohort. Universities at all levels have responded to the low fees they receive for UK-funded students by recruiting large numbers of foreign students – and charging them “what the market will bear” – which turns out to be at least three times the UK fee level.

There is even good evidence that many universities are now demanding lower qualifications from foreign students compared with their UK counterparts. So they are happy to compromise their standards to pay the bills for their massive expansion.

In summary, at every level, and in particular in the design and delivery of student loans, the Government is failing the country in higher education. We need thorough reform of this wasteful system.

Neil Record is a former Bank of England economist and author of ‘Sir Humphrey’s Legacy’

