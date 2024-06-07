Britain’s pothole crisis to deepen as councils battle £6bn funding gap

Britain’s pothole crisis will worsen over the next two years as councils battle a £6.2bn funding gap, the Local Government Association (LGA) has warned.

The representative for local authorities said the shortfall was driven by rising costs and a growing demand for services such as adult social care and homelessness.

This has left councils with insufficient funds to meet simple requirements for residents, the LGA said, including filling potholes.

Essex councillor Kevin Bentley, who is senior vice chairman of the LGA, said: “We all rely on local government to keep our streets clean, collect our bins, fix our potholes, build more homes, create jobs, keep children safe and support people of all ages to live fulfilling lives.”

However, he said the £6.2bn funding gap was creating a growing divide between what “communities need and want from their councils and what councils can deliver”.

Two-thirds of councils have already been forced to reduce a range of neighbourhood services this year, according to a recent survey by the LGA, affecting issues such as waste collection.

In a white paper published ahead of the general election, the organisation warned that local authorities’ budgets would be stretched “to the limit” without further funding.

As a result, it is urging mainstream political parties to commit to providing councils with more cash, while also investing more in preventative services to reduce demand.

It came as the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), an independent think tank, warned that local authorities’ core funding for each resident remains nearly a fifth below 2010 levels in real terms.

The think tank said local government funding had been “conspicuously absent from the election debate”.

David Phillips from the IFS said: “Given the fundamental role of local government in delivering services, and indeed in our democracy, we have heard remarkably little about council funding in the election campaign.

“It will certainly be a key issue post-election.”

Councils have faced growing cost pressures across several key services, the IFS said in a new report.

This includes housing, as the number of families forced to live in B&Bs doubled from 2019 to September 2023.

Mr Phillips said increasing pressures had made many local authorities’ finances unsustainable.

He said: “Some councils have already been pushed to the financial brink – and more are likely to follow unless demand and cost pressures abate.”

While the Government has increased councils’ funding by 14pc over the last five years, it has failed to offset larger cuts imposed during the austerity years, the IFS added.

Councils have also become far more reliant on taxation, with council tax now making up more than half of funding this year compared with just over a third in 2010 to 2011.

This has led to many councils imposing cuts, as the IFS found that overall spending on housing was down by a third over the past 14 years.

